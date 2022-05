Melendez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Melendez started five out of the Royals' first six games after he was called up in early May, but he's now been on the bench for four of the last six. He hasn't done much in a very small sample of 27 plate appearances, hitting .217/.333/.261. Salvador Perez starts behind the plate Monday while Hunter Dozier serves as the designated hitter.