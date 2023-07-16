Melendez went 2-for-8 with a stolen base across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Rays.

Melendez's steal came in the afternoon contest. He's gone 17 games without a multi-hit effort, slumping to a .156/.229/.234 slash line over that span. The power-hitting 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact for much of the season, hitting .207 with a .619 OPS, six home runs, five steals, 31 RBI and 34 runs scored over 86 contests despite a near-everyday role. He's been a bit unlucky based on his .288 BABIP, but he's hindered by a 29.9 percent strikeout rate.