Melendez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Melendez went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts in the first two games of the year and will sit for Sunday's series finale. Jonathan India will move out to left field while Freddy Fermin replaces Melendez in the lineup against Cleveland righty Tanner Bibee.

