Royals' MJ Melendez: Out of lineup Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Melendez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Melendez dealt with back trouble earlier in the week, but this appears to just be a day of rest for the 24-year-old. Nick Pratto is getting the start in right and hitting fifth.
