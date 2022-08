Melendez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Melendez started the past eight games, with six starts in left field and two behind the plate, and will take a seat Sunday after he posted a .669 OPS during that stretch. Brent Rooker will man left field while Salvador Perez and Sebastian Rivero are at designated hitter and catcher, respectively.