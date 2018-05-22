Royals' MJ Melendez: Produces three extra-base knocks Monday
Melendez went 3-for-6 with a home run, two doubles and a career-best six RBI for Low-A Lexington in its 18-2 win over Rome on Monday.
The 19-year-old catcher has gone on a major tear at the dish over the past week, going 13-for-30 with nine extra-base hits -- including five home runs -- in seven contests. The recent surge has lifted his season slugging percentage to .627, which ranks second in the Southern League. While Melendez's plus power and solid defense behind the plate make him one of the better prospects in the Royals organization, he'll need to improve upon his 30.2 percent strikeout rate once he reaches the higher levels of the minors in order to accelerate his arrival to the big leagues.
