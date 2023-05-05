Melendez went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Thursday's 13-10 loss to the Orioles.

Melendez has gone 6-for-15 (.400) during his four-game hitting streak. He appears set for a near-everyday role in right field after the Royals decided to call up Freddy Fermin to back up Salvador Perez behind the dish. It's possible simplifying things for Melendez could help get his season on track. He's slashing .200/.280/.371 with three home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, seven doubles and a triple through 28 contests.