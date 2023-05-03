Melendez is expected to exclusively work as an outfielder or designated hitter for the time being after the Royals called up Felix Fermin from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday to serve as Salvador Perez's top understudy, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Melendez has thus far split time between right field and catcher, making 16 and seven starts at those positions, respectively. According to Rogers, the Royals are hoping that by having Melendez focus on just playing the outfield, he won't be bogged down by having to game plan with the Royals' pitching staff and can instead turn his full attention toward getting back on track with the bat. Like many of his teammates, Melendez is off to a rough start to the season at the plate, with his OPS down nearly 100 points from 2022 (.706 to .610) and his strikeout rate up more than 10 percentage points (from 24.5 percent to 34.9 percent). The Royals could revisit getting Melendez some more work behind the plate later this season, so he'll still have a chance to pick up enough starts at catcher to retain eligibility at that spot in most fantasy leagues heading into 2024.