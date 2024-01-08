Melendez is slated to play primarily in the outfield in 2024, Jaylon Thompson of the Kansas City Star reports.

Melendez played primarily behind the dish in 2022 but started just 10 games at catcher last season. His production remained relatively steady, as he slashed .235/.316/.398 with 16 homers, 65 runs and 56 RBI over 148 games. The 25-year-old isn't expected to spend time at catcher in 2024, although it's unclear whether his more consistent role on defense will translate to better results at the plate.