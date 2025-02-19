Melendez said Tuesday that he spent the offseason in Miami revamping his swing during workouts, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Specifically, Melendez has adjusted his positioning at the plate, decreased his leg kick and demonstrated a more balanced stance in the batter's box. Melendez is hopeful that the change will simplify his movements and allow him to be more consistent at the plate, after he struck out at a 25.1 percent clip and slashed a career-worst .206/.273/.400 in 450 plate appearances a season ago. Melendez doesn't believe the adjustment will result in him sacrificing power, which was his main calling card during his minor-league career and through his first three seasons in the majors. The lefty-hitting Melendez should be poised to open the 2025 campaign as a strong-side platoon player in left field, though after catching in 10 games in 2023, he will no longer carry eligibility at catcher in any fantasy league since he didn't see any action behind the plate in 2024.