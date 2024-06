Melendez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

The Royals have already scaled back the lefty-hitting Melendez's playing time against southpaws, but he'll take a seat against right-hander Cody Poteet on Wednesday, opening up a start in left field for Garrett Hampson. Since producing a season-high three hits May 10 against the Angels, Melendez has gone 7-for-75 (.093 average) over the past month of action.