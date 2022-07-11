site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-mj-melendez-sitting-for-game-1-on-monday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' MJ Melendez: Sitting for Game 1 on Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Melendez will sit Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader with the Tigers.
Melendez will get a breather after he went 1-for-11 with two RBI in the series against the Guardians. Cam Gallagher will take over behind the plate and bat eighth in Game 1.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read