Melendez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Twins.

While it didn't affect the final result, Melendez took Yennier Cano deep in the ninth inning as the Royals tried to mount a late comeback. All four of the rookie catcher's homers this season have come in the last 10 games, a stretch during which he's batting .263 (10-for-38) with seven runs and seven RBI.