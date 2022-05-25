Melendez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, double and an additional run and RBI in an 8-6 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Batting fifth, Melendez launched a two-run home run off Zac Gallen in the second inning and doubled home a run before scoring in the sixth for his third multi-hit game in his last seven. The rookie backstop has been serving an everyday role since Salvador Perez went down with a thumb injury on May 17, going 10-for-35 with three home runs during the eight-game stretch.