Melendez is starting in right field and batting fifth Sunday against the Twins.

Melendez started the past five games behind the plate and has also served as the designated hitter since being promoted in early May, but he's now seeing time in the outfield. Salvador Perez (thumb) has returned from the injured list and should work as Kansas City's primary backstop moving forward, but the team will try Melendez out elsewhere in an attempt to keep his bat in the lineup. The 23-year-old has a .229/.299/.457 slash line with four home runs, eight RBI and eight runs through his first 21 major-league games.