Melendez went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Melendez has been a boom-or-bust hitter in his last 13 games -- he has three multi-hit games and 10 hitless efforts in that span. He's offset some of those struggles at the plate by posting a 10:12 BB:K in those contests. The rookie is slashing .228/.323/.395 with six home runs, 18 RBI, 16 runs scored, eight doubles and a triple through 192 plate appearances. Melendez should have a chance to play through his inconsistent hitting, as top catcher Salvador Perez (thumb) is out at least until late August.