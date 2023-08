Melendez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Phillies.

Melendez is still not hitting for average, going 8-for-36 (.222) over his last 10 games, but he has two home runs and a triple in that span. The 24-year-old continues to see regular playing time in the corner outfield positions. He's recorded a .214/.293/.355 slash line with nine homers, six stolen bases, 37 RBI and 44 runs scored over 105 contests this season while striking out at a passable 28.6 percent rate.