Melendez went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Rangers.

This was Melendez's first multi-hit effort since April 19 -- he went 2-for-36 over the previous 12 contests. The 25-year-old started the year hot, batting .325 over his first 12 games, but he's since returned to his career norms. He's slashing a poor .186/.252/.363 with four home runs, two steals, 12 RBI, nine runs scored and six doubles over 111 plate appearances. Despite the poor batting, Melendez is still seeing a majority of the playing time in left field, keeping Nelson Velazquez at designated hitter and Dairon Blanco on the bench.