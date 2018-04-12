Melendez went 2-for-4 with two triples, a run, an RBI and a strikeout in Wednesday's game for Low-A Lexington.

This game really props up his season numbers, as he had two hits and six strikeouts in his first three games in the South Atlantic League. Melendez has a chance to shoot up prospect lists this season, as he is an athletic catcher with plus raw power and the defensive chops to stick behind the dish. His propensity to swing and miss is the one knock on him at this point.