Melendez is unable to enter Canada for the four-game series this weekend due to his vaccination status, so he'll be placed on the restricted list Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Melendez is one of several players for the Royals who will be unable to make the trip this weekend due to being unvaccinated. Cam Gallagher is also unvaccinated, so the Royals will need to call up some catchers from the minors to fill in against Toronto.