Melendez went 3-for-4 with a run, two RBI and two stolen bases in Thursday's 6-5 victory against Tampa Bay.

Melendez had been mired in a bad slump coming into the contest, going 1-for-15 with 10 strikeouts over his previous five games. He turned things around with a big effort against the Rays, which he culminated with an infield single that plated the game-winning run in the ninth inning. From a fantasy perspective, Melendez's biggest contribution was his two thefts. It was a nice surprise for those who roster him, as he had notched just two steals on four attempts over 68 games coming into Thursday.