Royals manager Matt Quatraro told reporters before Monday's spring game that Melendez will see the majority of his outfield reps in right field to begin the year, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It was assumed by many that Melendez would see most of his outfield time in left, but instead the promising young hitter will be on the other side of the outfield for the majority of his time. Melednez is also expected to see time at designated hitter while also getting some time behind the plate. No matter the position, his power and likelihood to see plenty of time at the top of the order makes him an intriguing option for the 2023 campaign.