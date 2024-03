The Mariners traded Garabitos to the Royals on Friday as the PTBNL in the Samad Taylor trade.

Garabitos spent all of 2023 with the Mariners' Single-A affiliate, turning in a 4.02 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 40.1 innings. He represents a lottery ticket for the Royals, and the 23-year-old's slow progress through the minors isn't encouraging.