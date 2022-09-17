Eaton went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Red Sox.
Eaton was on the bench for the Royals' last two games after starting four of the previous five. He was able to snap an 0-for-6 skid and picked up his sixth stolen base of the year in this contest. The rookie outfielder has added one home run, six RBI, eight runs scored and a .242/.307/.379 slash line through 75 plate appearances, though it's likely he remains a part-time player. He could see a short-term increase in usage with Drew Waters (ankle) considered day-to-day.