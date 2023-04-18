Eaton went 0-for-3 with a stolen base in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers.
It was another abysmal day at the plate for the Royals, who managed just one hit and two walks. Eaton was able to get aboard on an error in the third inning before stealing second. The 26-year-old was expected to get a chance to see some regular playing time in 2023, but he's gone 1-for-22 with two steals and a run scored over 22 plate appearances. He's also struck out 12 times, so he's likely closer to getting optioned out than he is to jumping into the starting nine on a regular basis.