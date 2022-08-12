Eaton went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.
Eaton has gone 5-for-15 with a double, a triple, an RBI and four runs scored through seven contests since his second call-up this year. He's finding most of his playing time in right field so far, though Kyle Isbel and Hunter Dozier have also picked up playing time there in the last week. A right-handed hitter, Eaton should see regular starts versus southpaws, especially with the lefty-heavy Dodgers in town for a three-game weekend series.