Royals' Nathan Karns: Fully healthy going into spring camp
Karns (forearm) is at full health with no restrictions heading into spring training, Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.
Karns underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in late July and was able to begin throwing again around mid-November. The right-hander will have the inside track for a spot in the back end of the Royals' rotation for 2018. Prior to his injury, Karns posted a 4.17 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 51:13 K:BB over 45.1 innings last season.
More News
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Avoids arbitration with Royals•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Expects to resume throwing in November•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Optimistic about post-surgery status•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Surgery went as expected•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Decides on season-ending surgery•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Not throwing in towel on 2017•
-
Podcast: Wait on catcher?
Reviewing average draft position and offering different catcher strategies in our first position...
-
12-team AL-only Auction
League-specific auctions become really interesting with all of the unsigned free agents remaining....
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Stop paying the position premium
Chris Towers is done paying extra for middle infield position scarcity. Here's why.
-
Should you believe in Merrifield?
Whit Merrifield caught Fantasy Baseball owners by surprise last year, so the default response...
-
Will humidor ruin best D-Backs?
The Diamondbacks will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, following in the Rockies'...