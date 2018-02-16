Karns (forearm) is at full health with no restrictions heading into spring training, Rustin Dodd of the Kansas City Star reports.

Karns underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in late July and was able to begin throwing again around mid-November. The right-hander will have the inside track for a spot in the back end of the Royals' rotation for 2018. Prior to his injury, Karns posted a 4.17 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 51:13 K:BB over 45.1 innings last season.