Royals' Nathan Karns: Heads to disabled list
Karns was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to elbow issues, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
In his absence, Eric Skoglund will take his spot in the rotation. Manager Ned Yost did not provide a precise timetable for Karns, but announced that he will join the bullpen upon his activation. Once he's back in the fold, Yost plans to use him as a multi-inning reliever for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Putting together strong spring•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Fully healthy going into spring camp•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Avoids arbitration with Royals•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Expects to resume throwing in November•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Optimistic about post-surgery status•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Surgery went as expected•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...