Karns was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to elbow issues, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

In his absence, Eric Skoglund will take his spot in the rotation. Manager Ned Yost did not provide a precise timetable for Karns, but announced that he will join the bullpen upon his activation. Once he's back in the fold, Yost plans to use him as a multi-inning reliever for the foreseeable future.