Play

Karns -- who underwent season-ending arm surgery on July 19 -- said he's feeling great. "I'm moving my arm around, no pain, no setbacks," the right-hander said. "Everything feels really, really good. I don't have any nerve-y symptoms coming out of surgery. We feel like we're in a great spot," Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Karns is in for a long rehab process, but he's expected to return for spring training in 2018. Before the injury, the 29-year-old looked poised to have a breakout campaign. Through nine games (eight starts), Karns owned career-best marks in K/9 (10.1) and BB/9 (2.58). Assuming the recovery process goes well, he should be right back in the thick of the Royals rotation in 2018.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast