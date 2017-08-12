Royals' Nathan Karns: Optimistic about post-surgery status
Karns -- who underwent season-ending arm surgery on July 19 -- said he's feeling great. "I'm moving my arm around, no pain, no setbacks," the right-hander said. "Everything feels really, really good. I don't have any nerve-y symptoms coming out of surgery. We feel like we're in a great spot," Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Karns is in for a long rehab process, but he's expected to return for spring training in 2018. Before the injury, the 29-year-old looked poised to have a breakout campaign. Through nine games (eight starts), Karns owned career-best marks in K/9 (10.1) and BB/9 (2.58). Assuming the recovery process goes well, he should be right back in the thick of the Royals rotation in 2018.
