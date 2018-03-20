Karns has given up two runs on six hits and five walks while striking out 11 in 8.2 innings so far this spring.

The numbers suggest Karns is feeling and looking pretty good -- a sentiment was recently echoed by Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City. Karns underwent surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome last July, ending his season after just 45.1 innings. He has exceeded 100 frames just once in his career, but Karns has averaged better than a strikeout per inning at the big-league level and it looks like he will have a back-end rotation spot with Kansas City to begin the season.