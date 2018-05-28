Karns (elbow) is currently throwing at the Royals' spring training facility, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Karns has resumed throwing in Arizona after being shut down with elbow inflammation earlier in the month. The right-hander is apparently progressing well, though he remains without a concrete timetable for his return. The Royals were originally planning on bringing Karns back as a multi-inning reliever, however it's unclear if that's still the plan with starter Eric Skoglund (elbow) expected to miss the foreseeable future.