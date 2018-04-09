Royals' Nathan Karns: Set for sim game Tuesday
Karns (elbow) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Tuesday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
Karns has been sidelined all season with elbow inflammation, but the 30-year-old has been ramping up his activity recently and is nearing a return to action. If all goes well during his simulated outing, Karns could progress to a rehab assignment before ultimately rejoining the big club. He's expected to work in a multi-inning relief role once activated.
