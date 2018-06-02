The Royals moved Karns (elbow) to the 60-day disabled list Saturday, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.

Karns has yet to pitch this season as he continues to recover from elbow inflammation. The 30-year-old resumed throwing last week after a setback in the start of May, and remains without an official timetable for his return to the Royals.

