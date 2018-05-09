Royals' Nathan Karns: Shut down with elbow inflammation
Karns (elbow) has been shut down from all throwing activities and will not be traveling with the team for the near future, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Karns appears to have suffered a setback as the inflammation in his elbow resurfaced this past weekend. The right-hander has been on the DL since the beginning of the season and currently has no definitive timetable for his return. Expect an update once he's able to resume throwing.
More News
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Throws bullpen session Thursday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Set for sim game Tuesday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Heads to disabled list•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Putting together strong spring•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Fully healthy going into spring camp•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Avoids arbitration with Royals•
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...