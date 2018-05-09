Karns (elbow) has been shut down from all throwing activities and will not be traveling with the team for the near future, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Karns appears to have suffered a setback as the inflammation in his elbow resurfaced this past weekend. The right-hander has been on the DL since the beginning of the season and currently has no definitive timetable for his return. Expect an update once he's able to resume throwing.