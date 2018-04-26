Karns (elbow) tossed a 25-pitch bullpen prior to Thursday's game, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Karns continues to work his way back from elbow inflammation that caused him to start the year on the disabled list. Manager Ned Yost said that he's still feeling "a little something" on his fastball, but that he's "progressing." It sounds like Karns will need at least another week or two on the shelf until he's ready to embark on a rehab assignment.