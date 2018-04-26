Royals' Nathan Karns: Throws bullpen session Thursday
Karns (elbow) tossed a 25-pitch bullpen prior to Thursday's game, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Karns continues to work his way back from elbow inflammation that caused him to start the year on the disabled list. Manager Ned Yost said that he's still feeling "a little something" on his fastball, but that he's "progressing." It sounds like Karns will need at least another week or two on the shelf until he's ready to embark on a rehab assignment.
More News
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Set for sim game Tuesday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Heads to disabled list•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Putting together strong spring•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Fully healthy going into spring camp•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Avoids arbitration with Royals•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Expects to resume throwing in November•
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...