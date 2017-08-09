Royals' Neftali Feliz: Has worst outing since trade to KC
Feliz allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and a walk while striking out two over an inning of work Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Entering Tuesday's outing, Feliz had been quite strong donning a Royals uniform since coming over from Milwaukee on June 25. He owned a 2.65 ERA with 12 strikeouts through 17 innings. Unfortunately, the Cardinals ruined that by smacking Feliz with his worst outing since the trade, and bumping his ERA to 4.00 as a Royal. Overall, he's buried in a talented bullpen, so the veteran doesn't offer much fantasy value anyway.
