Feliz was placed on the 10-day DL with ulnar nerve palsy.

He is apparently feeling some numbness in his ring and little fingers, and it is unclear how much time he will end up missing. He gave up six earned runs over his last five innings, so perhaps the issue led to his recent poor performance. Eric Skoglund was recalled from Triple-A Omaha to take his place in the bullpen.

