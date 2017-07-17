Royals' Neftali Feliz: Reinstated from paternity list
Feliz (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list prior to Monday's game against the Tigers.
Feliz was away from the Royals for the maximum three days while witnessing the birth of his third child. The Royals cleared a spot for Feliz in the bullpen by optioning Miguel Almonte to Triple-A Omaha. After a rough start to the season as the Brewers' closer that resulted in him losing his job before eventually being released, Feliz has enjoyed a nice renaissance with the Royals. He's tossed seven innings for the club, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters.
