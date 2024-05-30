Velazquez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Twins.

Velazquez looks to be regaining his power swing with four homers over his last seven contests. He's still lacking in overall consistency at the plate -- he was hitless in his previous three games before his strong effort Wednesday. The 25-year-old is up to seven long balls on the year while adding 19 RBI, 24 runs scored, one stolen base and a .224/.292/.410 slash line over 47 contests. Velazquez is seeing steady playing time between the corner outfield spots and designated hitter.