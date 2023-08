The Cubs traded Velazquez to Kansas City on Monday in exchange for Jose Cuas.

Velazquez has been effective during his limited opportunities in the majors this year, going 7-for-29 with three homers and six RBI in 13 games with the Cubs. However, the 24-year-old outfielder will report to Triple-A Omaha,. He holds a .797 OPS through 332 plate appearances at that level this season.