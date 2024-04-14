Velazquez went 2-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 11-7 win over the Mets.

Velazquez was one of six Royals to log multiple hits Saturday. He's better known for his power more than his speed -- this was his first steal and attempt since 2022. He's earned a significant role early in 2024, slashing .333/.385/.521 with two home runs, seven RBI, eight runs scored and three doubles over 13 contests as the Royals' primary designated hitter.