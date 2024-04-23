Velazquez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Velazquez is 2-for-21 in his past seven games and will head to the bench for the second time in Kansas City's past three contests. Adam Frazier is batting sixth as the designated hitter Tuesday.
More News
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Sitting for Game 2•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Records steal Saturday•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Smacks homer in win•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Launches homer in win•
-
Royals' Nelson Velazquez: Won't start Saturday vs. Twins•