The Royals and Anderson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.575 million contract Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Anderson was in his second year of arbitration eligibility. Acquired from Atlanta via trade in November, Anderson posted a 3.06 ERA and 36:9 K:BB over 35.1 frames in 2023. He's a good bet to be effective for as long as he can remain healthy in 2024.