Anderson (0-1) allowed two runs on two hits without walking or striking out a batter over one-third of an inning to take the loss Monday versus the Orioles.

Andreson was tasked with the ninth inning in a 4-4 game, but he ended up giving up a walk-off two-run home run to Jordan Westburg. None of the Royals' top relievers have looked all that steady early in the season, so this misstep is unlikely to cost Anderson too much in what remains a fluid bullpen situation. He pitched a clean inning versus the Twins on Opening Day and should continue to see mid-to-high-leverage assignments.