Anderson (3-1) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win over the Mariners on Friday.

It didn't look like any Royals pitcher would be in line for the win after the Mariners put up seven runs in the first inning, but Anderson was the beneficiary of a late rally that ended in a walk-off. He's had mixed results since the start of May, allowing seven runs (six earned) with a 12:6 K:BB over his last 12.1 innings. For the year, Anderson has a 3.86 ERA despite a 1.63 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB across 23.1 innings while adding a save and two holds. The right-hander's numbers are far from elite, but he's done a moderate job at preventing runs for a bullpen that is 21st in the majors with a 4.21 ERA this year.