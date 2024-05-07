Anderson (2-1) pitched a perfect inning and struck out two batters to earn the win Monday over the Brewers.

Anderson kept the deficit to two runs in the top of the seventh inning, and the Royals rallied ahead in their half of the frame. The right-hander allowed multiple runs in two of his first five outings of the season, but he's since posted nine consecutive scoreless innings. He's at a 2.77 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB through 13 innings overall, though that hasn't translated to many high-leverage looks for Anderson, who has added just one hold and no saves.