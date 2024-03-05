Anderson has allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts over three Cactus League innings.

Anderson was traded from Atlanta to Kansas City in November. The 33-year-old right-hander has nine saves and 37 holds under his belt over four major-league campaigns, having missed 2022 after undergoing internal brace surgery on his elbow. Anderson figures to be in the high-leverage mix for the Royals this season, though bullpen roles are up for grabs after the team's aggressive remodeling of its bullpen in the offseason.