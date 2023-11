Atlanta traded Anderson to the Royals on Friday in exchange for cash, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Anderson was a non-tender candidate for Atlanta, so Kansas City took the opportunity to land the 33-year-old reliever. Anderson posted a 3.06 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 36 strikeouts across 35.1 frames before a shoulder strain put an early end to his season. With the Royals, Anderson may be called upon often in high-leverage situations.