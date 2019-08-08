The Royals plan to select Dini's contract from Triple-A Omaha ahead of Thursday's game against the Tigers, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The 26-year-old will make the jump to the big leagues for the first time, providing reinforcement behind the dish for Kansas City with top backstop Cam Gallagher (side) considered day-to-day. Like several Triple-A hitters this season, Dini has displayed a major power spike, boosting his OPS from .693 in 2018 to .934 in 2019. He'll likely split time at catcher with Meibrys Viloria in the event Gallagher requires a stay on the injured list.