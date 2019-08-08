Dini had his contract selected from Triple-A Omaha on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports. He's starting behind the dish and hitting eighth in his big-league debut against the Tigers.

As expected, Dini will join the Royals ahead of Thursday's series opener against the Tigers to provide catching depth while Cam Gallagher (side) is on the shelf. Prior to earning a promotion, the 26-year-old posted a .296/.370/.565 triple-slash with 13 home runs and seven steals in 58 games for the Storm Chasers.